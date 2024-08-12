Florida Republicans, after years of historic gains and steady growth, now surpass registered Democrats by one million voters, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) announced over the weekend.

The Florida GOP announced the milestone, asserting that “Republican leadership cements Florida’s deep RED status” after years of elections with the status as a purple swing state. The press release attributed the historic achievement, in part, to “the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis and key Republican officials,” including among those, “Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Paul Renner, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Senate President-designate Ben Albritton, and Speaker-designate Danny Perez.”

Evan Power, chairman of the RPOF, said the success of Florida Republicans goes far beyond voter registration numbers.

“It’s about a vision to make Florida the beacon of freedom for the rest of the country,” he said in a statement, expressing gratitude.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our volunteers and the unwavering commitment of our Republican elected officials, we have built the most successful party in the nation,” he continued. “Together, we will continue to show the rest of the country that Florida leads the way.”

This trend — Republicans overtaking Democrats — began in November 2021. As Breitbart News has documented:

From that moment on, Republicans have only continued to expand their lead, toppling Democrats by more than 100,000 mere months later, in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July, and in December 2022, the figure stood around 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters, and that figure swelled to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023, with Republicans having 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat party’s 4,473,665.

DeSantis, who previewed this million milestone in April, noted that Democrats outnumbered Republicans in the state by about 300,000 just six years ago.

“Six years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by almost 300,000 — and Florida had never had more registered Republicans than Democrats in its history. Now, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 1 million voters, which is a sea change that few thought possible (and contrary to the many predictions that FL would become a blue state),” he said in a Sunday statement on the achievement, adding, “Leadership matters. Bold colors, not pale pastels”:

Six years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by almost 300,000 — and Florida had never had more registered Republicans than Democrats in its history. Now, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 1 million voters, which is a sea change that few thought… https://t.co/MZ7m96s5TW — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 11, 2024

