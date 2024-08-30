11 Topics Kamala Harris Failed to Address in Prerecorded CNN Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris answered a number of uncomfortable questions about her radical record and Biden-Harris failures on Thursday night, but CNN failed to ask her about a number of relevant topics.

Harris, who spoke for about 16 minutes during the approximately 28-minute interview, did not speak about migrant crime. She only spoke for around four minutes about “Bidenomics,” which she praised as “good work,” and around three minutes about immigration, two of the top three issues of the 2024 election cycle.

Below are 11 topics CNN left unexplored during Harris’s first interview:

Support for ending cash bail for violent criminals

Fundraising for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which freed rioters

Tie-breaking vote for American Rescue Plan, which fueled inflation

Support for defunding the police

Comments comparing policing to slavery

Support for Medicare for All, a socialist takeover of our healthcare system

Support for closing immigration detention centers and the freeing of criminals into the interior

Beliefs about the need to start “from scratch” with ICE and comparing ICE officers to the KKK

Support for reparations

Support for decriminalizing prostitution

Defense of the administration’s foreign policies on Russia, Ukraine, and China

“My values have not changed,” Harris said during Thursday’s interview when asked about policy flip-flops mentioned by anonymous campaign aides.

She elaborated:

You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and by extension, the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As an example, that value has not changed.

Harris, a radical from California, has a history of far-left policies:

Endorsed “some form of reparation” Cosponsored legislation to protect illegal immigrants from deportation Backed Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation Backed banning private health insurance Supported giving taxpayer-funded coverage to illegal immigrants Supported banning fracking Backed defunding the police Compared ICE to the KKK Wanted to ban plastic straws Defended banning offshore drilling Wanted to “undo” the Trump administration’s border security, taking 94 executive actions in the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration to rescind nealy every Trump-era measure Supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings Said she wouldn’t “treat” illegal aliens as “criminals” Called for “starting [ICE] from scratch” Argued that temporarily closing the border violated federal law Raised money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left organization that pays to bail out of jail violent criminals, including accused murderers and rapists Supported Los Angeles’s cuts to their police department Called efforts to add more police to the streets “wrongheaded thinking” Championed the administration’s so-called “Bidenomics” as costs dramatically soared for American families Bragged about being a “leader” in the push to “get rid of the cash bail system in America.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.