Vice President Kamala Harris championed the administration’s so-called “Bidenomics” as costs dramatically soared for American families.

Costs increased on average across the board by about 20 percent under the Biden-Harris administration. Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle, for example, raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute.

At least five times Harris praised the policies that fueled the rising costs:

Harris will have a difficult time convincing voters to believe that the administration is doing a good job on the economy, the number one issue for voters.

Only seven percent of voters believe the administration’s is “very good,” while 34 percent say it is “very bad,” a 27-point differential, a CBS News poll showed last month.

Eighty-seven percent of Americans believe Biden’s policies either hurt or had no impact on inflation, a Monmouth University poll also found in June.

RELATED: White House — ‘Pollsters Are Not Asking the Right Questions’ About Biden’s Economic Policies

Nearly 80 percent of Americans believe say fast food is a “luxury” and grocery prices remain high, a LendingTree survey found in May.

Voters trust former President Donald Trump on the economy over Harris by 12 points, a recent Wall Street Journal poll showed.

Harris has a radical record on policy with economic implications:

Defended banning offshore drilling Supported giving taxpayer-funded coverage to illegal immigrants Supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings

GovTrack’s scorecard ranked her as the most radical senator in 2019, further left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and leading writers of the New York Times rated Harris as the least electable of ten possible Democrat nominees.

More here on Harris’s radical record.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.