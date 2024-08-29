‘My Values Have Not Changed’: Harris Addresses Alleged Policy Flip Flops 

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed “my values have not changed” when asked during CNN’s Thursday interview about alleged policy flip flops by anonymous campaign aides.
Harris purportedly changed four policy positions, according to anonymous aides: Harris (1) supports fracking, (2) wants to increase funding for the border, (3) does not want to require people to sell their assault weapons back to the government, (4) and no longer supports “a single-payer health insurance program.”
Neither Harris nor campaign aides have yet to fully embrace the changed policy positions by delivering on the record, public statements, causing doubt as to what Harris’s true positions are.
When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about those alleged policy changes, Harris said, “The most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed”:
You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.
We did that with the inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and by extension, the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As an example that value has not changed.
"MY VALUES HAVE NOT CHANGED": Kamala Harris confirms she's still her Radical Left self who supports decriminalizing illegal immigration, the job-killing Green New Deal, eliminating private health insurance, banning fracking, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/gJYBduk3UH
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
