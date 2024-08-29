‘My Values Have Not Changed’: Harris Addresses Alleged Policy Flip Flops 

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed “my values have not changed” when asked during CNN’s Thursday interview about alleged policy flip flops by anonymous campaign aides.

Harris purportedly changed four policy positions, according to anonymous aides: Harris (1) supports fracking, (2) wants to increase funding for the border, (3) does not want to require people to sell their assault weapons back to the government, (4) and no longer supports “a single-payer health insurance program.”

Neither Harris nor campaign aides have yet to fully embrace the changed policy positions by delivering on the record, public statements, causing doubt as to what Harris’s true positions are.

When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about those alleged policy changes, Harris said, “The most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed”:

You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and by extension, the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As an example that value has not changed.

"MY VALUES HAVE NOT CHANGED": Kamala Harris confirms she's still her Radical Left self who supports decriminalizing illegal immigration, the job-killing Green New Deal, eliminating private health insurance, banning fracking, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/gJYBduk3UH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Harris’s first interview will only last 18 minutes, the Trump campaign said Thursday, and CNN will not release the full transcript of the prerecorded sit-down conversation.

The report indicates American voters will receive less than 18 minutes of Harris explaining why she allegedly flip-flopped on several issues, such as fracking. Gov. Tim Walz, who will be by Harris’s side, will take time away from the vice president, a tactic widely ridiculed by Republicans.

By not releasing the transcript, the report also suggests that CNN will attempt to cover up as long as possible any gaffes or word salads Harris or Walz may deliver during the interview. Critics raised concerns that CNN could edit the pre-taped interview to fix any gaffes or mistakes Harris might commit, as the network has a known bias against former President Donald Trump.