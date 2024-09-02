Kamala Harris Loses Support in Post-Democrat Convention Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris has lost support after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, according to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll.

The results signal her campaign’s sputtering momentum.

The poll, published Monday, finds that 44 percent of the 2,500 self-reported likely voter respondents sampled on August 29 back Harris over former President Donald Trump, who draws 42 percent of support. Another eight percent are undecided, while four percent would vote for another candidate. A margin of error was not provided.

Harris is down three points from a Redfield & Wilton strategies poll taken on August 21, the third day of the DNC, while Trump is down two points. This marks a net one-point swing Trump’s way, showing no bump for Harris since she accepted her party’s nomination.

The current poll also shows that Trump’s latest indictment over his challenge of the 2020 election results has not harmed his prospects. Moreover, the survey reveals how Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s departure from the field and endorsement of Trump has affected the race.

The share of undecided Americans in this poll is four points higher than the August 21 poll, which had Kennedy at three percent of support. The option “other” has also increased by four percent, indicating lesser-known third-party candidates have drawn some of Kennedy’s support.

The race between Trump and Harris is much closer than the contest between Trump and President Joe Biden at a similar point in the 2020 cycle, according to a Redfield & Wilton poll at the time. The August 20, 2020, survey of 2,000 respondents found Biden with a 10-point advantage over Trump.

In that poll, Biden and Trump registered at 49 percent and 39 percent, respectively. Nine percent were undecided, while three percent went to third-party candidates. Harris is underperforming Biden by five points, while Trump outperforms his previous mark by three points.

The latest poll finds the most influential issues are the economy, immigration, and abortion. When asked to pick three issues that would most impact their vote, 62 percent selected the economy, 36 percent chose immigration, and 34 percent said abortion.