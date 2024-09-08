George W. Bush Announces 2024 Presidential Endorsement Decision

Former President George W. Bush has finally released a statement about who he would be supporting in November following the bold declaration from his former Vice President Dick Cheney.

After Cheney made headlines when his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), revealed that her father would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, a spokesperson for Bush said he will not be publicly endorsing any candidate.

“He retired from presidential politics many years ago,” the spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Saturday, noting that neither the former president nor his wife, Laura Bush, were planning on announcing who they would be voting for.

Bush refused to back fellow Republican Trump in both of his previous runs for president, and even had rumors swirling that he backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The claim, made by the late conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, was dispelled by a spokesperson who said that the Bushes did not support either party’s nominee.

The last time Bush supported a GOP presidential candidate was in 2012, when Utah Sen. Mitt Romney ran against former President Barack Obama after finishing his term as Massachusetts governor.