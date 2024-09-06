Liz Cheney: ‘Dick Cheney Will Be Voting for Kamala Harris’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

During an interview with the Alantic‘s Mark Leibovich, Cheney was asked if she knew who her father would be voting for and if she cared “to share” who the former vice president would “be voting for.”

“Dick Cheney, your father, a beloved figure among Democrats for many, many years,” Leibovich said. “Do you – if you know who he will be supporting or who he’ll be voting for, do you care to share with us who he might be voting for?”

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Liz Cheney confirmed.

“Words I never expected to hear,” Leibovich said.

The words from the former Wyoming Congresswoman confirming that her father would be voting for Harris over former President Donald Trump come after she previously announced that she would be voting for Harris.

During an event at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, Liz Cheney revealed that “because of the danger” Trump “poses,” she would not be voting for him and would instead vote for Harris.

Liz Cheney has previously described Harris as a “radical liberal who would raise taxes, take away guns & health insurance.” However, in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol, Cheney went on to slam Trump, stating that he “formed the mob” and “incited the mob.”

Cheney went on to vote to impeach Trump.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, while serving in Congress, Liz Cheney was considered to be controversial as she aligned herself with House Democrats and the January 6 Select Committee, which was created to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

While running for reelection in 2022, the former vice president, who served under former President George W. Bush, appeared in a campaign ad for his daughter and claimed that “there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”

In our nations 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He’s a coward, a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost the election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it. And deep down, I think most Republicans know it.

The revelation that the Cheney’s will be voting for Harris comes as they have previously disagreed over policies with the Biden administration, according to Deadline.