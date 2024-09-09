Report: Biden-Harris Inflation Cost Georgia Families $27K Since 2021

Georgia families, who are paying $27,000 more for the same goods or services since 2021, are feeling the pinch under the Biden-Harris administration, according to Bruce LeVell, former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition.

The spiking costs in Georgia are significant because Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to convince Georgia voters that former President Donald Trump is to blame for the administration’s policy failures.

“I think that people are ready for a new way forward in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by — by hope and by optimism,” Harris told Dana Bash during her first and only CNN interview. “A lot of our policies have led to the reality that America recovered faster than any wealthy nation around the world.”

Prices for Georgia families, however, have not reduced. Instead, they remain about 20 percent greater across the board on average.

“Are we better off than we were four years ago?” LeVell, a small-business owner and former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, asked in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “From where I’m standing, the answer is no,” he wrote:

Inflation is crushing small businesses like mine. Between rising costs for supplies, utilities and gas, it’s becoming harder to keep up. And I’m not alone. Families across Georgia are feeling it, too. From the grocery store to the gas pump, prices are out of control, making it harder for working folks to make ends meet. We’ve all watched as our favorite Georgia products, like peaches, have skyrocketed in price. Peaches were up 25% last year. Chick-fil-A is up 21%. Even Bulldogs game tickets have jumped 45%. This inflation has cost Georgia families more than $27,000 since 2021, and that’s a hit most of us just can’t afford. The reality is clear: the Biden-Harris administration’s reckless spending and misguided policies are to blame.

Harris is stuck in a catch-22. She cannot powerfully campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

Bash exposed Harris’s conundrum during her first and only pre-taped interview. Harris owned the Biden-Harris administration’s economic record while she simultaneously blamed Trump for it. The contradiction was stark, producing an outcome that forced Harris to tout her administration’s policies to validate her candidacy all while she undermined her record and her candidacy.

