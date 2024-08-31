CNN’s Dana Bash Exposed Kamala Harris’s Doublespeak on Bidenomics

CNN’s Dana Bash exposed Vice President Kamala Harris’s doublespeak on the economy on Thursday evening, echoing former President Donald Trump’s advice to give Harris a “fair but tough interview.”

“Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today,” Trump posted on Truth Social before the interview. “If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President.”

Bash did just that on the topic of the economy. She carefully exposed Harris by forcing her to own the Biden-Harris administration’s economic record while simultaneously blaming Trump for it.

The contradiction was stark, producing an outcome that forced Harris to tout her administration’s policies to validate her candidacy all while she undermined her record and her candidacy.

Bash began the interview by asking about the Biden-Harris administration’s economic failures: