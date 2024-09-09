Poll: Donald Trump Opens Clear Lead over Kamala Harris in Georgia 

Former President Donald Trump opened a four-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, an edge that is outside of the margin of error, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Monday.

The poll is significant because Harris is desperately trying to win Georgia to reduce Trump’s multiple paths to victory. Georgia was the first state Harris visited after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August.

If Trump wins Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, he will sail to reelection, political experts believe. However, if Harris wins Georgia, Trump must overperform elsewhere.

The Quinnipiac survey found support as such:

Trump: 49 percent

Harris: 45 percent

Margin of error: ± 3.2 percent

Quinnipiac analyzed the data:

In the presidential race, former President Trump receives 49 percent support, Vice President Harris receives 45 percent support, and independent candidate Cornel West and The Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia De la Cruz each receive 1 percent support. All other listed third-party candidates receive less than 1 percent support. Republicans 93 – 4 percent support Trump, while Democrats 94 – 2 percent support Harris. Independents are evenly split, with 46 percent supporting Harris and 46 percent supporting Trump. There are wide gaps by gender and race. Men 56 – 37 percent back Trump, while women 52 – 43 percent back Harris. Black likely voters 82 – 8 percent support Harris, while white likely voters 68 – 28 percent support Trump.

The poll sampled 969 likely voters in Georgia from September 4-8, 2024.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.