Exclusive—Mike Rogers and Sen. Tom Cotton: We Must Stop China’s March

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is a growing threat to every American. Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and the Democrats in D.C. have done nothing to slow China’s power, and they haven’t missed an opportunity to enable China’s rise. Thanks to their failures, our economic and national security are at risk.

We’ve seen the danger of Democrats coddling China right here in Michigan. Slotkin supported the construction of a Chinese-owned battery plant that not only presented national security risks, but cost Michigan taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Slotkin even went as far as to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the Chinese-owned plant to help keep it secret—something that is essentially unheard of for a politician. What kind of elected official signs a non-disclosure agreement with a company owned by our greatest national security adversary? She’s supposed to be serving the people of Michigan, not the business interests of a Chinese-owned firm.

Slotkin’s policies that advance China’s interest go far beyond the battery plant. She supports the Kamala Harris plan to mandate electric vehicles, which means fewer jobs for Michigan, higher costs for you, and more dependence on Chinese-controlled supply chains for batteries and critical minerals.

Instead of coddling China, we need to stand up to our adversary. We’ve worked to sound the alarm on the threat from the Chinese Communist Party and ensure our military has the resources it needs.

As a senator for the great state of Michigan, Mike will have Michigan’s back in Washington. He won’t sign NDAs involved in bringing CCP-affiliated companies to Michigan, like his opponent Slotkin.

And we can do even more to stop China’s march. We will end these reckless EV mandates that ship Michigan auto jobs overseas and make us more reliant on the Chinese Communist Party for EV battery technology. We will work across the aisle and with law enforcement to end the Chinese spy rings in our country that seek to steal our intellectual property. We will strengthen and empower our men and women in uniform so they can better stand up to our threats abroad.

After four years of weakness on the world stage, thanks to Biden-Harris and Slotkin, it’s time for America to start showing strength.

Mike’s time in the FBI fighting organized crime taught him a thing or two about standing up to bullies; they always cower when you lead with strength. Trust us when we say, when America shows its toughness, our adversaries like China will fall into line.

Michigan, if we can tell you one thing, the Chinese Communist Party is relying on a Democrat to win this election, and we can’t let them succeed for the sake of Michigan’s security and our nation’s security.

Mike Rogers is a former U.S. congressman and current Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. Tom Cotton is the U.S. senator from Arkansas.