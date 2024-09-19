Poll: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Virtually Tied in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are virtually tied in the swing state of North Carolina, according to a Cygnal/Carolina Journal poll.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 general election for president was held today and you had to make a choice based on these options, who would you vote for?”

The options include Trump, Harris, Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver, Constitution Party candidate Randall Terry, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and Justice for All Party candidate Cornel West.

Overall, 45.6 percent said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump. Of those, 43.1 percent said they “definitely” would. For Harris, 45.3 percent said they would either “definitely” or “probably” support Harris, but it should be noted that she garnered less support among those who said they would “definitely” support her than Trump — 38.7 percent versus 6.6 percent who said they would “probably” support her.

Additionally, 1.7 percent said they would either definitely or probably support West, followed by 0.9 percent who said the same of Oliver, 0.4 percent for Stein, and 0.2 percent for Terry.

The overall survey was taken September 15-16, 2024, among 600 likely general election voters. It has a ± 3.99 percent margin of error. Another six percent, overall, remained undecided.

The Carolina Journal cited Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, who said this particular survey “paints a picture of ‘it’s just too close to tell’ when the margin of error can potentially cloud whatever fine tune results the poll shows.”

RELATED — Trump: Harris’s Honeymoon Period Will End When People Get to Know Her

C-SPAN

These results coincide with an Emerson College poll that shows Harris leading Trump in North Carolina by a single percentage point — 49 percent to Trump’s 48 percent support.

RELATED — Long Island Crowd! Massive Turn Out for Trump Rally Despite False Explosion Reports

Andrew Theodorakis / GreaterLongIsland.com via Storyful