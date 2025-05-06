Hochul: Dems Have Been Afraid to Talk About Crime, Safety

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated that Democrats have, not just in the 2024 election, but for many years ignored talking about making people feel safe and talking about fighting crime.

Hochul said that New Yorkers “want you to focus on two things: Are they and their families safe? Can you do more to make me feel safer, whether I’m on the subway, so I put more police officers there, on our streets, putting more money for gun interdiction, up in our rural communities, making sure that our law enforcement has what they need. You have to feel fundamentally safe and Democrats have to talk about that. Don’t be afraid to talk about fighting crime.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan then asked, “Do you think that’s one of the misses and lessons from the election?”

Hochul responded, “Well, for many years. Not just this year, many years. We will protect defendants’ rights, without a doubt. But I changed the laws, so no longer will people see cases — violent criminals walking free, because there were technical reasons why a case was dismissed. We ended that. We’re going to make sure that that does not — so, I’m focused on that, but it’s also public safety and the economy.”

