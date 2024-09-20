Poll Shows Movement Toward Donald Trump Since Debate, Second Assassination Attempt

There is positive movement in former President Donald Trump’s direction after his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris and the second assassination attempt, a Napolitan News national survey that RMG Research conducted found.

The survey shows Harris leading Trump nationally by just two percentage points, garnering 50 percent support to Trump’s 48 percent support. For greater perspective, last week’s survey had four points separating the two, as Harris had 51 percent support to Trump’s 47 percent. In other words, over the last week, Harris lost a point, and Trump gained a point, resulting in a two-point swing in the former president’s direction.

Further, the survey explains that the difference between a “2-point popular vote victory and a 4-point victory for Harris are huge.”

“If she were to win a 2-point popular vote victory, the race would be considered a tossup in the Electoral College. However, with a 4-point popular vote victory, the Vice President would be favored to win the Electoral College,” it reports.

The survey was taken September 16-19, 2024, among 2,969 registered voters. It has a ± 1.8 percent margin of error.

This particular survey was taken after the second assassination attempt against Trump, resulting in police apprehending the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, in Florida after he was spotted in the bushes on the edge of Trump’s golf course.

Trump has publicly thanked God for sparing his life for the second time.

“God has now spared my life. It must have been God — not once but twice,” Trump said during his rally in Uniondale, New York.

“And there are those that say He did it because Trump is going to turn this state around. He’s going to turn this country around. He’s going to make America great again, and we’re going to bring back religion into our country,” he continued, making it clear that these encounters with death “have not broken” his will.

“They have really given me a much bigger and stronger mission. They’ve only hardened my resolve to use my time on earth to make America great again for all Americans, to put America first,” Trump added.

