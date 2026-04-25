President Donald Trump posted a video of the suspected gunman charging through the Washington Hilton, where the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner was held, on Saturday night.

After being whisked away from the premises after a gunman charged a magnetometer and shot a Secret Service member in the chest, Trump held a press conference alongside other officials, all of whom detailed exactly what happened.

“Tonight, you saw the very worst and the very best of this country,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said during the press conference.

“You saw the very worst by the actions of that coward that the President just talked about, but you also saw the very best, because you saw law enforcement do exactly what they’re supposed to do,” he continued. “And you’ll see the videos come out, I expect, very shortly, and you’ll see law enforcement do exactly what we want them to do.”

Indeed, President Trump posted a sort video showing the moment the suspect charged through and authorities leaping into action.

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Blanche said the investigation is ongoing and told Americans to expect to see charges “filed shortly.”

“The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct, but as you’ll hear, there will be multiple charges around the shooting, around the possession of firearms, and anything else that we can get on this guy,” he said, adding:

The investigation is obviously ongoing and just started. There is federal law enforcement already working on search warrants and doing their job, and I don’t want to get ahead of them, and don’t want to get ahead of the work that they’re doing. Even as we speak, Director Patel and I were just on the crime scene a short while ago, and everybody in this room should rest assured that the Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI, Secret Service, everybody’s on the scene doing their job.

Blanche continued, anticipating an update from the police chief as well.

Notably, Trump said he spoke to the Secret Service agent who was shot in the chest, noting that he was wearing a bulletproof vest and assuring that he is doing “great.”