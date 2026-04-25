Van Jones: There’s a ‘Danger’ People Will Try to Make White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect ‘Some Sort of Hero’

Saturday, following reports of an apparent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, CNN’s Van Jones raised the possibility of the suspect being made into “some sort of hero.”

The left-leaning Jones cited efforts to lionize Luigi Mangione, and he urged all to condemn political violence.

Jones said, “I’m starting to worry about something, though, which is that the shooter survived, which means on Monday he’s going to court, which means there is a danger that people try to make him some sort of hero. You watch what happened with Luigi [Mangione], who shot a CEO to death and somehow became a hero. So, they said tonight you saw the worst of America. You saw the best of America. Tonight, you definitely saw the best of America. I hope on Monday we don’t see the worst again. I just want to say very clearly — this kind of despicable behavior has no place in America. It has no place on the right. It has no place on the left.”

“We don’t know if he was there because he wanted to hurt Democrats or Republicans — both were there,” he continued. “We don’t know if he wanted to hurt journalists or politicians, both were there. This kind of behavior has no place in America. And it is wrong. Violence is not the way to resolve any grievances. And this cheerleader culture for violence, for people who think that the answer to our problems is to go shooting billionaires or going to synagogues or all these different things, has to be called out immediately. The minute it starts, every single person with the platform must denounce it, or we’re going to see this again.”

(h/t RCP Video)

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