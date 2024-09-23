Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris Among Teamsters in All States

A poll shows former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris among Teamsters union members in all 50 states.

Though the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has decided to issue no endorsement in the 2024 election, the latest polling shows its membership supporting the former president not only nationally but state-by-state. Of all the states and districts polled, Harris only beat Trump among Teamsters in the District of Columbia — a near-complete 180 reversal of the support President Joe Biden received in 2020. In the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, Trump leads Harris by double digits:

Michigan — 61.7 percent to 32.5 percent Wisconsin — 57 percent to 40.5 percent Pennsylvania — 65.3 percent to 31.4 percent Georgia — 56.3 percent to 40.7 percent Arizona — 57.3 percent to 38.7 percent

Even in non-swing states, like heavily Democrat California, Trump leads Harris, albeit by narrower margins: 48.8 percent to 46.4 percent.

It should be noted that the same polls showed Biden leading Trump by similar margins before he dropped out of the race.

Teamsters refused to issue an endorsement for the 2024 presidential.

“Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business,” Teamsters President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “We sought commitments from both Trump and Harris not to interfere in critical union campaigns or core Teamsters industries — and to honor our members’ right to strike — but were unable to secure those pledges.”

The non-endorsement has led to increasing panic among Democrats.

Breitbart News reported:

Democrats are reportedly afraid that the Teamster Union’s recent refusal to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president may be a warning sign of a victory for former President Donald Trump, according to several pro-Harris union officials and Democrat strategists and allies.

“In the aftermath of the Teamster’s Union, which represents over one million union workers, announcing that it would not be endorsing any candidate, despite polling showing that a large portion of its union members support Trump, Democrats are reportedly taking it as a warning sign, according to Politico,” it added.