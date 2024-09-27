Angel Moms on Friday said they have never heard from Vice President Kamala Harris after their children were murdered by illegal aliens or poisoned by fentanyl, but they shared what they would tell Harris if they had a chance to talk to her.

The three mothers, Patty Morin, Alexis Nungaray, and Anne Fundner, shared their heartbreaking stories during a Donald Trump campaign press call on Friday as Harris made her first trip to the Southwest border in over three years.

Patty’s daughter Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was allegedly murdered last summer by an MS-13 gang member illegally in the United States. On August 5, 2023, Rachel went for a walk at Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland, but did not return home, and her body was recovered the next day on the side of the trail, as Breitbart News noted. Prosecutors allege that El Salvadorian national Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 23, raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Rachel to death. The Tulsa Police Department arrested Martinez Hernandez in connection to Rachel’s murder in June 2024.

Alexis’s 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Nungaray, was murdered in June 2024, allegedly by Venezuelan nationals Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 26, in Houston. Alexis said Jocelyn was getting a soda from a nearby corner store. It was then, authorities said, Jocelyn was lured under a bridge, abused, and murdered before her body was found in a shallow creek the next day. Jocelyn was strangled to death and was found without pants when her body was recovered the next day, per authorities.

Alexis said Friday that Border Patrol apprehended both men separately in El Paso months before Jocelyn’s murder.

Anne Fundner’s 15-year-old son, Weston, was killed by fentanyl poisoning in February 2022 in Orange County, California. Under peer pressure, Weston took a substance given to him by another individual. He was told it was something other than fentanyl, and tragically, his father discovered his body the next day, as Fundner has shared.

When a reporter asked Friday if Harris had reached out to any of them, the Angel Moms said she had not. Breitbart News then asked them what they would say to Harris if they could speak to her.

“I would tell her, put all the border protections back into place that her and President [Joe] Biden had stopped in those first hundred days,” Morin said. “Put those border protections back into place and start deporting the folks that are here in our country.”

“There are so many hundreds of thousands of immigrants in our country that are lost that we don’t even know where they are. They need to start rounding them up, deporting them, have them stay in their country, vet them properly, and then allow them in that way,” she added. “That’s the only way we’re going to have a safe America again. If we don’t do that, and these folks stay in the country, and we don’t know where they are, it’s going to be chaos for years and years to come.”

Nungaray said she would ask Harris how much effort she would put into securing the border if it were her loved one who was killed.

“I just want to ask her what efforts would she make had this been her child, her niece, her sister,” Nungaray said.

“Would she only do that if it was someone that mattered to her because in our eyes, it seems like we don’t matter, and she’s shown that this entire campaign,” she added.

Nungaray sees Harris’s sudden focus on the border as disingenuous.

“She came out of nowhere within the last 30-40 days trying to make some type of effort, which really is no effort at all. It’s very sad, it’s very disgraceful, it’s very inhumane,” she pointed out.

Fundner said she would tell Harris that she “is too late” with her newfound attention for the border, which Fundner says is “all for campaigning reasons.”

“This is all for campaigning reasons, in my opinion,” she said. “And I would say that she is late coming to the table on this. At any point, she can do something. She can reinstate Remain in Mexico, which is an incredible Trump policy, and she can end catch and release. She can bring back, as I mentioned earlier, all the border policies, but she doesn’t.”

“Instead, she stands there at that border pretending that she’s going to do something now as a borders czar three and a half years into it. And I don’t care if you call her the borders czar, the point person, the person in charge of the border, she, in fact, was appointed by President Biden in March of 2021, and she tweeted about it,” Fundner added.

“What I would say to her is she is too late because we are going to elect the president that has proven that he is going to keep America safe, and that’s President Donald Trump,” she continued.