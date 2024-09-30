Support among registered Latino voters for Vice President Kamala Harris dropped to the lowest level for a Democrat in four presidential cycles, while former President Donald Trump surged about 20 points, an NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC national poll found Monday.

The survey highlights ongoing political realignment under Trump’s Republican party.

In 2020, President Joe Biden had a 33-point advantage among Latino voters and a 38-point lead in 2016, according to NBC exit polling. In 2012, former President Barack Obama held a 44-point margin over failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Harris leads Trump by 14 points (54-40 percent) with 6% of Latino voters undecided, the NBC poll found.

WATCH — President of Latinos for Trump in 2020: Democrats “Do Not Own Us”

The political realignment under Trump is also reflected in congressional races among the Latinos, who favor Democrats over Republicans (54-42 percent), a similar decline in Democrat support relative to past election cycles. New York Post The reported additional polling results: Seemingly driving Trump’s gains among the critical voting bloc are Latino men, who were split between Republicans and Democrats at 47% apiece. That’s a stark change from 2020, when Latino men favored Democrats 54% to 34%. Latina women also shifted in Trump’s direction, though still favored Democrats over Republicans 60% to 34%. For context, in 2020, Latina women hewed a lopsided 71% toward Democrats and 20% toward Republicans. … They [Latinos] favored Trump, 78, on the economy by four points, tackling inflation by nine points and addressing the border by 13 points. The poll surveyed 1,000 registered Latino voters from September 16-23 with a margin of error of ±3.10 percent.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.