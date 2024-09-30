Support among registered Latino voters for Vice President Kamala Harris dropped to the lowest level for a Democrat in four presidential cycles, while former President Donald Trump surged about 20 points, an NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC national poll found Monday.
The survey highlights ongoing political realignment under Trump’s Republican party.
In 2020, President Joe Biden had a 33-point advantage among Latino voters and a 38-point lead in 2016, according to NBC exit polling. In 2012, former President Barack Obama held a 44-point margin over failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Harris leads Trump by 14 points (54-40 percent) with 6% of Latino voters undecided, the NBC poll found.
WATCH — President of Latinos for Trump in 2020: Democrats "Do Not Own Us"
The political realignment under Trump is also reflected in congressional races among the Latinos, who favor Democrats over Republicans (54-42 percent), a similar decline in Democrat support relative to past election cycles.
