Trump Campaign Expects Tim Walz to ‘Be a Chameleon’ During VP Debate

Democrat Vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) will try to avoid discussing his and Vice President Kamala Harris’s “horrific radical left policies” during the vice presidential debate and instead work to paint “rosy pictures” of a future under Harris, according to the Trump campaign.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller previewed Tuesday’s debate between Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) during a press call with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN). Ret. Command Sergeant Major Tom Behrends and Ret. Sergeant First Class Tom Schilling, who served in the Minnesota National Guard with Walz, were also on the call and chronicled how Walz retired after learning of an upcoming deployment to Iraq, effectively dodging the war.

When asked if he thinks Walz, who has implemented radical policies in Minnesota and faces accusations of stolen valor, will work to keep the heat on himself to distract from Vice President Kamala Harris’s record, Miller said that Walz is skilled in deflecting.

“Tim Walz has a challenge. I mean, he’s very good at this, as we’ve heard from Congressman Emmer and the other gentlemen who both served our country and from Minnesota, Tom Behrends and Tom Schilling,” Miller said.

“Where I expect that Tim Walz is going to go is to try to kind of paint this Pollyanna picture of how great things will be under Kamala Harris,” he continued. “And I think you’re going to see Tim Walz avoid things such as their desire to ban fracking, their desire to ban gas-powered automobiles … their desire to grant amnesty to the … twenty-plus million illegal aliens that are in our country.”

Miller expects Walz to “be a chameleon” on the debate stage.

“As Congressman Emmer said, he’ll paint these rosy pictures of how great things are going to be, and he’ll be a chameleon,” Miller emphasized. “He’s not going to actually lay out these horrific radical left policies that both he and Kamala Harris share.”

“But at a certain point here, it’s going to be tough for Tim Walz,” he added. “He’s gonna have to make a business decision up on that stage. Does he go and actually defend some of these crazy things that Kamala Harris wants to put in place, or does he just pretend that the question wasn’t asked and try to pivot to, again, one of his platitudes that we usually hear from him?”

Earlier in the call, Miller predicted that Walz will portray himself differently from the “wildly gesticulating effeminate caricature” he presents at rallies.

“He’ll be very well prepared for tomorrow night. He’s not going to be the wildly gesticulating effeminate caricature we see at rallies pointing to Kamala Harris dancing about on the stage. Walz is going to be buttoned-up,” Miller said, adding he will be prepared to “lie on command.”

RELATED — Tom Emmer: Walz Is a Complete Disaster in Minnesota; the Folksy Guy Is an Act