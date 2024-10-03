Five Democrat Pennsylvania counties have turned majority Republican since 2020, according to Seth Keshel, a political expert who released voter registration data Thursday

The finding suggests former President Donald Trump has a stronger chance of winning the Keystone State in 2024 than he did in 2020. It is also one more indicator of the ongoing political realignment in America under Trump and the successful effort by Republican grassroots organizations to flip the state red.

WATCH — Crowds Gather Outside Pennsylvania Grocery Store to See Trump:

Margo Martin via Storyful

Pennsylvania voter registration in 2024 “shifted Republican” in 63 of the 67 counties, compared with the 2020 election.

In 2020, Democrats held the majority of voter registrations in 18 counties. Four years later, that number shrunk to 13, a difference of five counties, Keshel outlined.

The counties that flipped Republican are just outside larger Pennsylvania cities in both the East and West parts of the state:

Beaver: D+6.0 to R+2.5% (West of Pittsburgh) Berks: D+2.1% to R+2.5% (West of Allentown) Bucks: D+2.0% to R+0.5% (Southeast of Allentown) Fayette: D+6.5% to R+9.2% (South of Pittsburgh) Luzerne D=9.1% to R+0.2% (Southwest of Scranton)

Republicans failed to secure key wins in recent Pennsylvania elections. Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden in 2020 by about 80,000 votes. Sen. John Fetterman (D) defeated Republican Dr. Oz by about 263,000 votes in 2022. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) beat the GOP’s Douglas Mastriano by 790,000 votes in 2022.

The losses caused Citizens Alliance, a grassroots organization, to launch an initiative in 2023 dubbed “Pennsylvania Chase” to increase Republican voter registration and mail-in voting results. “Our PA CHASE team in Philly has been targeting Bucks County, which scares the living daylights out of the Democrats,” PA Chase Chief Strategist Justin Greiss told Breitbart News.