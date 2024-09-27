An Airbnb host in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, took unprecedented steps to evict pro-Trump ballot chasers, Breitbart News exclusively learned Friday.

The incident occurred Monday when an Airbnb host gave ballot chasers with Citizens Alliance’s PA CHASE program, a pro-Trump operation that knocks on 500,000 doors across the Keystone state, an hour’s notice to vacate the premises of the Philadelphia Airbnb.

The ballot chasers, according to the group, had an interaction with the Airbnb host in which he asked what “Pennsylvania Chase” was on their T-shirts. After the ballot chasers responded, “we chase ballots for Republicans in PA”, the host immediately reported them to Airbnb and canceled the reservation reportedly worth $5,000.

“This is how you know the PA CHASE is over the target — being discriminated against in Philadelphia is nothing new for conservatives,” Cliff Maloney, PA CHASE founder, told Breitbart News. “Democrats are furious that we are finally fighting fire with fire and beating them at their own game.”

“Let me be clear: we will not back down… we will not stop… and we will not let off the gas until we crush the commies and claim victory on November 5,” he added.

Airbnb is apparently investigating the incident, but Citizens Alliance’s PA CHASE has yet to be granted the requested $5,000 refund. PA CHASE told Breitbart News it is consulting with attorneys about potential legal action for discrimination.

Citizens Alliance, a grassroots organization, launched an initiative in 2023 dubbed “Pennsylvania Chase” to increase Republicans’ 2024 mail-in voting results in Pennsylvania. The initiative is in response to failed efforts by establishment Republicans to match the Pennsylvania Democrats’ mail-in ballot tactics that regularly produce election victories.

“Our PA CHASE team in Philly has been targeting Bucks County which scares the living daylights out of the Democrats,” said PA Chase Chief Strategist Justin Greiss, who was on the ground in Pennsylvania during the incident. “This blatant political discrimination will not hinder our team, especially when the enemy is advocating for cutting off the private parts of America’s children. Trump must win to save the Republic.”

The incident comes as Vice President Kamala Harris is short about 360,000 Democrat mail-in ballot requests in Pennsylvania compared to where President Joe Biden was during this time in 2020, according to Secretary of State data released Monday.

Biden won Pennsylvania by about 80,000 votes with about a one million mail-in ballot request advantage over Republicans.

