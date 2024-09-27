Data Dump Shows 650,000 Migrant Criminals, Suspects Free in Biden-Harris’s America

President Joe Biden’s administration is allowing up to 650,000 criminal migrants — including at least 13,099 migrant murderers and 222,141 migrants facing criminal charges — to roam through American communities, according to a dramatic data dump by a House Republican.

“The data says that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals,” reported Fox News, which got the information from Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX). The letter from ICE to Gonzalez says:

Your letter requests the number of noncitizens on ICE’s docket convicted or charged with a crime. As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket, which includes those detained by ICE, and on the agency’s non-detained docket. Of those, 435,719 are convicted criminals [including 13,099 murders], and 226,847 have pending criminal charges.

The data shows that there are 13,099 migrants convicted of homicide who are not detained, Fox noted.

The report says an additional 222,141 undetained migrants are facing criminal charges, including 1,845 homicide charges, even though the agency is choosing not to use all of its 41,000 detention beds.

The data also shows an additional 15,000 migrant criminals in jail. The jailed population includes 277 migrant murderers and 51 migrants who are facing murder charges.

The data also shows 17,000 migrants found guilty, or charged with, sexual offenses.

The “noncitizens” term in the data refers to illegal migrants, overstay migrants, and green card holders, all of whom can be deported if administration officials assign resources to do the job.

The criminals are not in detention because they have served their time, but have not been deported.

The data dump is an urgent political problem for Kamala Harris, who is scheduled to give a speech early Friday evening promising a “tough” border policy.

In March 2021, Harris reportedly declined to share control of migration policy with President Joe Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. Since then, the Cuban-born Mayarkas has used his power over the nation’s immigration rules to sharply reduce the detention and deportation of migrants, including criminal migrants. His rollback in enforcement is intended to help the “Bidenomics” economic strategy of creating millions of lower-wage jobs for employers who prefer to hire migrants instead of better-paid Americans.

So far, Mayorkas has welcomed almost 10 million legal, illegal, and quasi-legal migrants — or roughly one migrant for every American birth.

Donald Trump quickly blamed Harris for the mass release of migrant murderers and criminals: “Nobody who has allowed this to happen to our Country is fit to be president of the United States!”

“Kamala should immediately cancel her News Conference,” he declared in a second post:

Gonzales – who favors large-scale economic migration in U.S. jobs — released the data via X: