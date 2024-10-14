The men in a political video saying they support Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris are apparently entertainment industry workers.

Fox News reported on Sunday that the men are Hollywood actors and comedians who took part in the project that has received much criticism.

The Vote Save America video was directed by Jacob Reed who previously worked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

“The director behind the video said it was made for a group called Creatives for Harris, adding that even while the video is tongue in cheek, the message of the video ‘is true,'” the Fox article read.

The video shows men declaring, “I’m man enough” to do numerous things before saying they are not afraid of women.

At the end of the clip, one of the men says, “I’m man enough to help them win,” before images of Harris and her running mate, leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), appear on the screen:

“Man up, get involved, vote,” the video concludes.

The Fox report continued:

It features six alleged manly men who claim they are so masculine that they eat “carburetors for breakfast” and aren’t “afraid of bears,” while saying they also don’t fear women and will support Harris for the Oval Office. … The original YouTube page for the video details that the men who appear in the unofficial ad are cast members for the video, listing the actors’ names: Winston Carter, Chris Gibson, Lanre Idewu, Tony Ketcham, Mike Leffingwell and Wayland McQueen. Fox News Digital found IMDB pages for the actors, with most appearing in bit roles for Hollywood films or starring in low-budget films or short videos.

Meanwhile, the porn industry recently launched ads supporting Harris’s campaign as the November presidential election approaches, Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

“The porn industry has entered the 2024 presidential campaign with a $100,000 ad campaign targeting what it claims are proposals to ban pornography,” the outlet said.

“The ‘Hands Off My Porn’ campaign will run in seven swing states with the hopes of convincing young men to vote for Kamala Harris,” the article noted.

Harris and Walz are campaigning against former President Donald Trump (R) and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).