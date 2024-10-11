The leftist group Vote Save America shared a strange video attempting to make Vice President Kamala Harris appeal to male voters, asserting, “They’re man enough to fight a bear, eat a carburetor, and elect a woman. How about you?”

Vote Save America describes itself as an organization whose mission is to “mobilize people from all walks of life into meaningful action on legislation, issues, and elections to advance progressive ideals, candidates, and causes committed to creating a just world.” It should be noted that this organization was born out of Crooked Media, home of Pod Save America, run by former staffers of former President Barack Obama — namely, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. However, this is not a direct project of Crooked Media.

Vote Save America shared this video — directed by Jacob Reed, who formally worked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — as an apparent attempt to attract male voters.

The video features a handful of men staged in different backgrounds. One is sitting on workout equipment. Another is sitting awkwardly in the back of his truck. Another is standing near a fence by his horse.

“I’m a man,” the men in the ad say, attempting to prove their manliness by listing things that they think men find manly.

“I’m man enough to enjoy a barrel-proof bourbon,” one man said as another adds, “Neat.”

“Man enough to cook my steak rare,” one man, sitting in the back of his truck with incredible posture and his hands gently folded against his side, declares.

“Man enough to deadlift 500 and braid the sh*t out of my daughter’s hair,” the man on the gym equipment says.

“You think I’m afraid to rebuild the carburetor? I eat carburetors for breakfast,” another man, wearing a cowboy hat and holding a large bucket, smugly says to the camera.

“I ain’t afraid of bears,” the tailgate man said as the gym bro added, “That’s what bear hugs are.”

“I’ll tell you another thing I’m sure as sh*t not afraid of: Women,” the man by the horse says, pointing to the camera.

The ad then features several of these men bravely proclaiming that they, too, are not afraid of women.

“They want to control their bodies. I say, go for it,” a bearded man said.

“They want to use IVF to start a family. I’m not afraid of families,” the man standing near a horse proclaimed as others said they support women who want to be childless cat ladies.

“Have all the cats you want,” one said.

“Woman wants to be president?” one asked as another added, “Well, I hope she has the guts to look me right in the eye and accept my full-throated endorsement.”

They then all declare that they are man enough to support women, just as they are man enough to “be emotional in front of my wife, in front of my kids, [and] in front of my horse.” They then say they are man enough to cry at movies, listing a few of them, including Love, Actually.

They then declare that they are “sick of so-called men domineering, belittling and controlling women, just so they can feel more powerful” and declare that they love both women who support their families and women who decide not to have families.

They end by declaring that they love women who take charge, and the man on the tailgate of his truck proclaims he is “man enough to help them win.”

The ad generated quite a bit of mockery across social media.

“Phoniness is Kamala’s brand. This ad is right on brand,” one said as many described it as “cringey.”

Despite that, the director, Jacob Reed, actually believes this will resonate with male voters.

“With the rise of role models like Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff on the national stage, I think the left is finally finding its footing on how to talk about masculinity — I think we’re overdue for a redefinition of what it means to be a man in America and I hope this campaign can start to shape that conversation,” he wrote

“Because even though it’s more sketch comedy than political ad, what these men are saying is true — except being afraid of bears. A bear will straight-up kill you,” he added.

The ad coincides with former President Barack Obama warning Harris supporters that there are not enough black voters backing Harris — especially men.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities, as we saw when I was running,” Obama told Harris supporters in Pennsylvania.

“Now, I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama added.

