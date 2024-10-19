Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Sirius XM that Democrats’ “weaponization of government” is “so bad for this country.”

Trump joined Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle for an exclusive special report interview Saturday. After Boyle noted that Democrats claim he will weaponize government – although he is “the victim of weaponization over the course of the Biden-Harris adminsitration” – Trump expressed serious concern about lawfare at the local and federal levels.

LISTEN:



Breitbart · Fmr. President Donald J. Trump – October 19, 2024

“What they have done in terms of the weaponization of government and weaponization of the Justice Department, and local D.A.s [district attorneys], and local attorney generals, what they’ve done is so bad for this country,” Trump emphasized.

Trump was notably indicted in four separate cases in five months in 2023 after he announced in November 2022 that he would be running for president. Two cases came from the Biden-Harris Justice Department’s Special Counsel Jack Smith, while two came from Democrat district attorneys in New York and Georgia, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“And as you know, I won the big case in Florida. That was supposed to be the big one, and I won that in its entirety against a very deranged person, a sick person, Jack Smith, who has a horrible record,” Trump said. “And the reason it’s horrible is he always goes too far. They put him in charge, and he’s a deranged lunatic.”

“And what they’ve done with this is so bad, and sets such a precedent for our country. So no, I won’t be doing that, but they are doing it,” he added.

Trump also pointed to the prison sentence White House Advisor Peter Navarro served for a contempt of Congress charge and the one former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon– the former executive chairman of Breitbart News– is currently serving for a contempt of Congress charge.

“You called it out better than I would have,” he told Boyle. “I appreciate that because they’ve taken Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, and others, what they have done is just… nobody thought it was possible.”