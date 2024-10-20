Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview on Sirius XM that desperate Democrat senate candidates in swing states, who previously voted to impeach him, are leaning into his policies because their radical left agenda has failed miserably.

Trump joined Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Saturday evening for an exclusive 25-minute interview before he flew off to his rally in Pennsylvania.

Boyle noted Senate candidates in swing states have worked to create a perception they are close to the former president through advertisements.

“They have senators that voted to impeach me,” Trump responded. “Democrats, they’re Democrats, and now they’re bragging about my policies, and they have to use that because their policies were radical left and not good.”

For example, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) released an ad claiming she aligns with the 45th president on trade policy, as Breitbart reported.

Another ad from Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) touts that he backed the end of the North American Free Trade Agreement and includes a video of Trump signing legislation into law. Baldwin and Casey both voted to convict Trump on impeachment charges.

Meanwhile, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who is running for Senate in Michigan, is trying to court Republican voters. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who was one of the most ardent critics of “Trump’s stupid, dumb” border wall, now claims a wall is a key part of a border security package as he runs against Republican Kari Lake.

Slotkin and Gallego also voted to impeach Trump.

Trump also emphasized to Boyle these candidates who now claim to support some of his policies never actually did.

“So, they’re now taking ads saying that ‘I was in favor of tariffs like President Trump I was in favor of this and that,’ and nobody’s ever seen anything quite like it, but they weren’t. I mean, they weren’t,” he said.

A pro-Trump source familiar with ad spending in the swing states tells Breitbart News that Casey and Baldwin have spent a combined $315,000 on pro-Trump ads from October 17-19.

Baldwin’s campaign has spent an estimated $61,000 in the Milwaukee market and $41,000 in the Minneapolis and Duluth markets for its statewide “Made in America” creative, the source says. It accounts for an estimated 18 percent of the rotation in Milwaukee, and it is her lone broadcast ad running in Minneapolis and Duluth.

Casey’s “Independent” ad is running in all markets except for Philadelphia and Wilkes Barre. It is the lone ad airing in Harrisburgh, costing an estimated $93,000 there.

“If you take a look, you can confidently say 20 percent of Casey’s spending from October 17 is Pro-Trump, and if you exclude Philadelphia, that total doubles,” according to the source.