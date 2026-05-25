Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) is leading a House Oversight Committee investigation into birth tourism agencies that help foreign nationals deliver their children in the United States for the sole purpose of securing them birthright American citizenship.

As Breitbart News reported weeks ago, Gill’s Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses has sent letters to four birth tourism agencies: Have My Baby in Miami, Florida; Maternity Services of El Paso, Texas-based International Maternity Services; Doctores Para Ti in El Paso, Texas; and Dr. Athiya Javid’s OB/GYN clinic in San Diego, California.

Gill is asking each agency to provide documents on their childbirth packages, including materials related to how foreign clients are coached about securing a temporary visa to enter the United States without explicitly making clear that they are traveling to the United States to give birth.

“While it is not inherently illegal for a foreign traveler to give birth in the United States, willfully misrepresenting one’s intentions to enter the country on a temporary visitor visa is a violation of current law and considered visa fraud,” Gill writes in a letter to Have My Baby in Miami executives. “The birth tourism industry relies on exploiting birthright citizenship as currently interpreted under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

In a viral post on social media, Gill detailed how such agencies are operating across the United States.

“Have My Baby in Miami — that’s the name of an actual company that is facilitating birth tourism into the United States, where foreigners come in on visas, have children, then leave so that their children can remain American citizens,” Gill says in the video post. “That’s a problem. The American people are sick of it, and my task force on the House Oversight Committee is going after these companies.”

Annually, an estimated 33,000 U.S.-born children are rewarded birthright American citizenship solely because their foreign parents arrived in the U.S. on a temporary visa, often a tourist visa.

Decades later, those U.S.-born children can sponsor their parents for green cards.

The birth tourism industry is widespread among Turkish nationals in New York City, Chinese nationals in California, Russian nationals in Florida, and Middle Easterners in Illinois.

Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s latest book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, exposed that in California alone, there are more than 100 Chinese-owned birth tourism agencies offering services to Chinese nationals to deliver their children in the United States.

In December 2020, the Department of Justice (DOJ) exposed a massive birth tourism scheme in New York City where more than 100 U.S.-born children to foreign visitors were rewarded birthright American citizenship.

Likewise, in 2019, the DOJ uncovered a birth tourism scheme among Chinese nationals across California, where some 8,500 U.S.-born children were rewarded birthright American citizenship after their foreign parents arrived in the United States on tourist visas solely to deliver their child.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.