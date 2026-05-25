VIDEO — Florida Man Returns $30K to Owner Who Left Bag in Gas Station Restroom: ‘Not Mine to Keep’

A man in Riviera Beach, Florida, showed the depth of his good character after returning a large sum of cash he found to its rightful owner.

When Luis Salazar entered a restroom at a Wawa gas station and saw a fanny pack hanging on a rail, he realized someone left it behind, ABC 7 reported May 15.

“I saw it and I grabbed it and tried to locate the person that was there,” he explained to WPBF. However, he was unable to find its owner and opened it to try and find the person’s identification so he could get it back to them.

However, the only thing inside the pack was $30,000 in cash. “My body was like numb, just seeing all this money that belongs to somebody else,” Salazar, who is a construction worker, recalled.

He was in a tough spot because the only thing he remembered about the person he believed was the owner was the clothes that individual was wearing, according to the New York Post. Meanwhile, the owner had traveled to another county and did not realize the money was missing until he got there.

The unidentified man said he sold his Pokémon collection for just over that amount to help pay for his sister’s medical procedure. He called local police about the situation, but little did he know Salazar was searching for him.

When law enforcement identified Salazar via security footage they brought the two men together so the money could be returned.

“So, I give him his bag. ‘This is yours.’ And he was crying. And he hugged me. It’s not my money to take. I was not raised that way,” Salazar commented.

The amount was exactly what it was when the man lost the cash, and Salazar said, “Thirty thousand dollars is great, but it’s not mine to keep. I like to earn my money.”

Social media users heaped praise on him for doing the right thing, one person writing, “This made my day. That’s a good man,” while another person simply called him “Hero.”