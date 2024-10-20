Former Steelers Stars Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown Join Trump at Pennsylvania Rally

Former President Donald Trump was joined by former NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown at his Latrobe, Pennsylvania, campaign rally Saturday, riling up the crowd for the upcoming election.

Bell, who was warmly received by fans of his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, turned up to the event in a shirt that said, “Trump or the Tramp?” with the former president’s and current vice president’s faces on it:

Brown, who spent nine seasons with the Steelers, was met with cheers and applause as the pair, along with former teammate Mike Wallace, all told the crowd to vote for Trump:

The Latrobe audience even began chanting, “Here we go Steelers, here we go!”

Brown then delivered a fiery speech tearing into Harris and vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (R-MN):

“And by the way Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach,” Brown said during his speech. “He could never guard me.”

“I know the media is going to call me and Trump crazy for having me speak here, but I want to make this clear: we are not — they are. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want to put tampons in the boys bathroom. Is that crazy?” Brown said.

Brown also joked that the pro-Trump audience members were his “crackers of the day,” which Bell later pointed out on X that the star wide receiver is “legit probably the only person in the entire world who can say this at a PRESIDENTIAL RALLY, and no one trip AT ALL”:

Pittsburgh radio personality Colin Dunlap joked that Brown’s speech was up there with the words of Nelson Mandela and Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.:

The ex-wide receiver posted a photo of him tightly embracing the former president:

Brown also shared a meme of him appearing to run over Walz as he flailed on the football field: