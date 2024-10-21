Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign raised more than three times as much as former President Donald Trump in September, according to recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

The Harris campaign raked in nearly $222 million, while Trump brought in almost $63 million, the filings shared on Sunday reveal:

Harris’s total is reportedly even higher because her campaign did not announce its full September haul, including additional fundraising from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and allied party committees before the FEC deadline, according to the Hill.

The outlet reported that the real September total for her campaign is almost $360 million, bringing her three-month total since announcing her run in July to $1 billion.

Including other additional fundraising, the Trump campaign said their real September total was $160 million and the vast majority — 96 percent — of the contributions were less than $200.