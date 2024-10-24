The ex-girlfriend of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, reportedly told the DailyMail.com that she initially was not going to speak out about allegations that he slapped her so hard, she “spun around,” but she said she has been “disgusted by his fake ‘perfect spouse’ persona.”

The outlet said she is a successful New York attorney who did not wish to be named but wanted to speak out after Emhoff denied that he slapped her in the face at a 2012 celebrity event in France.

“What’s frightening for a woman that’s been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed,” the ex told the DailyMail.com. “He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking.”

She added, in reference to Najen Naylor, Emhoff’s children’s teacher at the time and the woman with whom he had an affair, “Every time I see Doug on TV portraying the persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man, I wonder if Najen is watching too and feeling as disgusted as I am.”

Emhoff admitted the affair but a spokesman told news outlet Semafor that “any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false.” Emhoff, the Harris campaign, and the White House have not responded to DailyMail.com’s “repeated requests” for comment.

The ex told DailyMail.com that Emhoff had told her Naylor had accused him of causing her to miscarry their baby.

Emhoff allegedly slapped her after they attended the amFAR dinner in the south of France in 2012. DailyMail.com broke the story of the incident, citing accounts from three friends and documents showing they took a trip to France together.

The ex said they got together in 2012, before he met Harris, whom he married in 2014. She said she met him on Match.com, and they got together after work for drinks at a hotel near Times Square.

She said he invited his son Cole to join them about an hour into their first date, saying, “It was an odd request for a first date, but I also felt bad that his son was walking around the city waiting for his dad to finish his Match.com date. So I agreed. In retrospect, it should have been a red flag.”

She stated that the relationship consisted of an “intense few months” and that Emhoff discussed marriage and children after just weeks.

“He flew me to Los Angeles in April [2012]. I stayed in his home for a week. The entire time, he was alluding to marriage and having children with me,” she told the outlet. “He was totally love-bombing me. He grabbed me round the stomach and talked about wanting more babies.”

She said when she got a lucrative job opportunity in London less than a month into their relationship, Emhoff indicated he was willing to go with her and leave his family behind.

“He was really pushing me to pursue it, and he seemed like he was willing to come with me to London,” she said. ‘He was ready to uproot, even though he had a family, and he had a child still in junior high school,” she said.

She also said she once asked him about his ex-wife and mother of his kids, movie-producer Kerstin Emhoff, and that he told her the “whole story” about him having an affair with his daughter’s teacher and that she had claimed she was pregnant.

She said:

He’s telling me this very casually like it’s no big deal. He yelled at her. He never said he hit her, but he said he got really angry with her, and she subsequently claimed that whatever he did caused her to lose the pregnancy. He said she got a lawyer and was threatening litigation. I was flabbergasted. And I was taken aback by how matter of fact he could talk about it.

“He tried to minimize it. He said there was no proof that the woman had become pregnant. He tried to make it seem like she was scamming him,” she said, adding, “To be honest, I wanted to believe him at the time, because by all appearances this was turning into a serious relationship. I had just met both his children, his parents and many people he worked with at Venable. But I did harbor reservations after this.

She said Emhoff told her he settled with Naylor for about $80,000 and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

According to DailyMail.com, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) records show that police were called to a house where Naylor was living around the time she was allegedly pregnant, at 8:14pm on June 28, 2009. The callout was given priority level three, which is a “life threatening emergency, lights and sirens on,” the outlet reported. LAPD refused to give further information or the names of the individuals involved in the incident, and Najen declined to comment, according to DailyMail.com.

The ex said that Emhoff’s alleged disclosure about his affair gave her pause, but she had already booked tickets for them to attend the amfAR gala dinner, which would be alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

“I had already planned and paid to go to this event, and he was already invited, so I went ahead and brought him,” she told DailyMail.com.

She stated that the trip began as a “fairytale” but turned into a nightmare at around 3:00 a.m. “when they joined a long and chaotic line for a taxi outside the Hotel du Cap event venue in Antibes to return to their lodgings in a neighboring town,” according to DailyMail.com.

She said she went up to the valet to give them $100 to get out of the line. She said she put her hand on the valet’s shoulder with the $100 and told him, “Could you please get me a car as soon as possible.”

“As I’m talking to him, Doug got out of the line, comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder. I’m completely caught off guard, I’m not bracing, I’m in four inch heels, wearing a full-length gown and it’s between 2-3am. He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I’m in utter shock,” she told the outlet.

“There had been no fight, no argument. It had been a completely fantastic event,” she explained. “I am so furious. The only thing I could think to do was slap him back. I slapped him on one side, and on the other cheek with the other hand. In that moment, his mask had dropped and I saw his dark side.

She said:

All of a sudden the car is there, the valet is ushering me in. I intended to go back to the hotel without him. So I was shutting the car door, but he forced his way into the car, which I did not want. It’s dark. I don’t speak French, my friends we’re with are off having an amazing time. I’m embarrassed and humiliated that, this amazing experience turned into this violent spectacle. I can’t believe he just slapped me. I think I said to him in the car, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? Why did you do that?’ And the only thing I could get out of him was he thought I was hitting on the valet.

She said she called a businessman friend in New York from the cab to tell him what had just happened.

“This was the first time I saw Doug’s ugly side,” she told DailyMail.com. “I was in shock. I wanted somebody to know where I was, and what happened. I was freaked out because I thought I knew this person. But I don’t, and he’s in the car with me. I also wanted Doug to see me on the phone telling somebody.”

She said Emhoff was unapologetic the next day and told her in a casual manner that they were even and said, “Don’t worry about it, you got one across the court and down the line.” She said she also recalled a “weird” incident at their hotel in Nice before the amfAR dinner where he took photos of her in a bikini and then sent her the photos, which did not include her head.

She said she asked, “Where’s my head?” and that “he was just giggling about it like a pubescent boy.”

“It was gross and I felt so humiliated. In retrospect I believe he was intentionally objectifying me to diminish me. That’s the kind of person he is,” she said.

She said when she read about Emhoff dating Harris, the memory of the slap “came flooding back.”

“It was very hurtful at the time. But I am proud of how I responded in real time to this unexpected assault,” she told DailyMail.com. She added:

I had never really wanted to talk about Doug slapping me, to be honest with you, because I was with him for a few months, it was this one moment. And it was enough to wake me up and leave. In retrospect, it was the best thing that could possibly have happened, because his mask dropped, and I realized I shouldn’t waste another moment with him.

She said they never spoke after the trip except for two texts in which she requested he pay her money he owed, and he asked for a suit he left behind. She said she threw it in the trash.

She went on to say that when she read that Emhoff and Harris were engaged, she “just got this sinking feeling, like, oh my god, she’s engaged to this guy. My first thought was she clearly has not done due diligence on him. And I thought, he’s putting the hard sell on her, like he did with me.”

She said she told her best friend, a female top executive, about Emhoff six years later as they watched Harris grill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh about alleged sexual assault in his 2018 confirmation hearing.

The ex said her story was not politically motivated and that she is a registered Democrat, and according to Dailymail.com, a Federal Election Commission record showed that she and her husband donated thousands of dollars to former President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

She said she was angry over the “lackluster” response from the mainstream media after her story first went public.

“I’ve been telling this story to my friends. And I kept saying, this is a big deal, why doesn’t anybody in the media care? And apparently nobody did,” she told DailyMail.com.

“Not a single reporter has directly asked Doug about these allegations. When some news organizations re-reported your reporting, they even left out the claim that the teacher had become pregnant. I was livid. It’s just so clear what’s happening. I’m so disgusted,” she said.

