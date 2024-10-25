WATCH: Arizona Crowd Cheers as Jon Kahn Dedicates Hit Song ‘Fighter’ to ‘All the People Who Fight’ Alongside Trump

The crowd at former President Donald Trump’s rally on Thursday in Tempe, Arizona, cheered when Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn dedicated the performance of his Trump tribute song “Fighter” to “the people who fight alongside [Trump] everyday, and that’s all of you.”

Taking the stage ahead of the former president, Kahn told those in attendance that his hit song, which skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes across all charts within 24 hours of its release, was written for Trump and his supporters who fight with him.

“This is for President Trump, who takes more than any human being could ever take, and he keeps swinging for all of us. It’s also for the people who fight alongside him every day, and that’s all of you,” Kahn said to cheers from the crowd.

“Fighter” took the music industry by storm when Khan released it in September, staying at #1 in the iTunes download chart for six days. In October, it claimed the top of the Billboard Digital Sales Chart, and Kahn earned the mantle as Billboard’s #1 emerging artist.

And the song’s moving music video caught the attention of Trump supporters everywhere.

“Fighter” has had a strong presence at Trump rallies through the fall, and the former president played it at his historic rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5, at the very location where he was nearly assassinated in July.

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Alana Mastrangelo / Breitbart News, Bradley Jaye / Breitbart News

While some may think that the attempts on Trump’s life were the inspiration for “Fighter,” Kahn drew inspiration when Trump walked up to reporters after he was convicted in the “bogus” business records case, which was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and highly criticized by top legal minds.

“I was sitting on the couch, and he’s got that walk that just says, ‘Everything’s gonna be okay. You can throw whatever you want at me, but I’m not going anywhere,'” Kahn recalled to Fox News host Trace Gallagher earlier this month.

“And I just shook my head and thought, ‘How does this man get out of bed every day?’ And I walked over to my out-of-tune piano, I played a few chords, came up with a melody and title. I brought it to Nashville and co-wrote it with an amazing songwriter named Chris Wallen,” he added.

“FIGHTER” LYRICS:

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

