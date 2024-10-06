Kahn’s Tribute Song ‘Fighter’ Plays at Rally for Trump’s Triumphant Return to Butler After Assassination Attempt

Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn’s tribute song to former President Donald Trump, “Fighter,” received huge applause when it played during a Trump rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former president returned for the first time since the assassination attempt on his life there two months ago.

The song, which reached the #1 spot on iTunes across all charts within 24 hours of its release, was played on the jumbotron screen prior to Trump taking the stage.

A crowd of an estimated 105,000 people gathered in the same field where Trump came within an inch of death last July — erupted into cheers when the song reached its crescendo and the music video showed the iconic moment after the assassination attempt when Trump pumped his fist in the air and shouted, “Fight, fight, fight!”

Watch the video here:

Kahn’s song has without a doubt been embraced by Trump’s supporters, but its positive message has made it a popular success that goes beyond politics.

This week “Fighter” became the #1 song on the Billboard Digital Sales Charts, and Kahn became Billboard’s #1 Emerging Artist. This follows “Fighter” topping the iTune’s Download Charts for six straight days.

As Breitbart News previously reported, within three days of Kahn’s song being released, it surpassed 10 million views across social media, and today’s rally in Butler marks the third time the Trump campaign has played “Fighter” at an event.

Trump has previously shared Kahn’s song in a post on Truth Social and in a post on Instagram, calling the tribute song “[s]uch an unexpected honor.”

Kahn will be playing at the America First Musical Festival and will be a part of the big boat parade in Florida next weekend.

“FIGHTER” LYRICS:

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

