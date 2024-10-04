‘Fighter’ Singer Kahn Praises Trump’s Strength in Fox News Interview: ‘I’ve Never Seen Any Man Deal with What He’s Had to Deal With’

In an interview Thursday night with Fox News host Trace Gallagher, Jon Kahn, the singer-songwriter of the hit song “Fighter” discussed it’s origins and the inspiration behind what has become a viral sensation. Explaining that the song was actually composed before the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Kahn said “I along with millions of Americans have seen what President Trump has faced since he was elected: two impeachments; deplatforming from social media; lawfare; the raid on Mar-a-Lago.” He then described the moment the title came to him: “the way he [Trump] walked up to the microphones after the bogus conviction in New York, he’s got that walk that just says everything’s going to be ok. You can throw whatever you want at me but I’m not going anywhere. I just shock my head and said, ‘how does this man get out of bed every day?’

Kahn described walking over to his out-of-tune piano, where he banged out a few chords, came up with the title, some lyrics and melody, which he then brought to Nashville where he co-wrote with Nashville hitmaker Chris Wallin, with whom he had never written before.

“I’ve never seen any man deal with what he’s had to deal with,” Kahn said of Trump. “I’m just very honored that people are sharing the song and the video because I think it shows him [Trump] in a light that the establishment media is trying so hard not to.”

Kahn went on to say “if president Trump can withstand all this, I think his supporters owe him to do whatever they can, whether that be knocking on doors, making phone calls. And for me I was fortunate enough to be able to write this song.”

Gallagher asked Kahn if he would rather see “Fighter” dominate the song charts or hear it played at a Trump campaign rally, seeing the response from the people showing up. Kahn didn’t hesitate, saying “Trump Rally, hands down. Because it’s for them.”

“Fighter” and its emotional, black-and-white music video have been played at multiple Trump campaign rallies, to thunderous applause from the former president’s supporters.

“Fighter” soared to the No. 1 spot on iTunes, where it stayed for six days straight. As of this morning, the song is back on top of iTunes downloads charts across all genres. It later claimed the No. 1 spot atop Billboard’s Digital Sales Charts. In addition, Kahn became Billboard’s No. 1 emerging artist.

Former President Donald Trump shared the song on his Instagram and Truth Social accounts, calling it an “unexpected honor.” The “Fighter” music video has garnered more than 10 million views across social media.

Gallagher later asked Kahn if there will be a followup to “Fighter,” saying everybody’s asking, ‘What’s the next big hit Jon Kahn’s going to give us?'”

“I’m focused on this song until November,” Kahn said. “I want to get it out and have people share it. It shows Trump in a light that I want people to see.

But the singer-songwriter did give a hint as to a possible next release: “I’ve been exploring faith a little bit later in life and I’ve got a song on deck that hopefully people will hear soon.”

“We hope you come back and bring it here,” Gallagher said. “We will air it for you. You’re a good man and a very talented writer.”

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

