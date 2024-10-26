Exclusive — Bernie Moreno: I’m the Candidate Against EV Mandates

If Ohioans want to escape EV mandates, Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is the choice for them, the Trump-endorsed candidate said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, drawing a stark contrast between himself and his Democrat opponent, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Moreno briefly talked about his background, noting that he was in the retail automotive business for over 30 years, owning 15 dealerships and representing 30 brands in four states.

“I sold probably, between the dealerships I owned or ran, probably close to a million automobiles. I never had one single solitary client, Matt, walk in the dealership and say, ‘What kind of car does Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or Sherrod Brown want me to buy?’ That conversation never happened,” he said.

“It’s their money. They should buy whatever car they want to buy which meets their needs. If that’s electric,great. If it’s hybrid, great. If it’s a giant diesel, great. If it’s 1,000 horsepower V-12, even better. They get to choose. It’s their money, and that marketplace dictation of future technology has worked for decades. It’s what’s made America the most prosperous, wealthiest country on earth,” he said, explaining that Sherrod Brown and those of his ilk think they know better.

“That’s what’s crazy. They think they’re smarter than we are. They think they get to tell us what to do with the money that they didn’t confiscate from us in excess taxation. So we’re going to reject that,” Moreno said.

If these people actually had to run on their ideas and policies, Moreno said “they would lose these elections, 70-30, but they have to lie.”

“This is what’s crazy. They don’t run on their ideas. They don’t run on their policies,” he said, noting they take a moderate approach when election day approaches.

“They pretend they’re Republicans. By the way, on election day, of course, the voters aren’t going to be fooled. They’ve seen it with Joe Biden, who said he was going to be a moderate or bring the country together. The most divisive president made Obama look less divisive. Joe Biden has been an abject disaster. Kamala Harris would be that on steroids. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” he said, hoping for a “landslide election.”

“The world is watching. They’re watching to see what America actually believes in. And we have to reject the ideology of Kamala Harris and Sherrod Brown and put President Trump in the White House, restore our country to freedom, liberty, constitutional principles, limited government and capitalism. When we do that, our allies will know we’re there, and our enemies will know we’re back,” he added.

