A majority of Americans “strongly oppose” the Democratic Party’s transgender agenda of men participating in women’s sports and men using women’s bathrooms, according to a recent survey.

In a Rasmussen Reports survey of roughly 2,008 likely voters conducted between October 22-24, 2024, 65 percent expressed opposition to transgender men competing in women’s sports. Out of this number, 50 percent expressed that they “strongly oppose” the idea, while 15 percent said they “somewhat oppose” it.

The survey also found that 25 percent of likely voters surveyed expressed support for transgender athletes being able to compete in women’s sports. Out of this number, 11 percent said they “strongly support” it, while 14 percent expressed that they “somewhat support” it.

The survey also found that when asked if they supported the idea of biological men who identify as transgender using women’s restrooms, 64 percent expressed opposition. Out of this number, 53 percent said they “strongly oppose” the idea, while 11 percent said they “somewhat oppose” the idea.

Almost 30 percent of likely voters surveyed expressed that they supported transgender men being able to use women’s restrooms. Out of this number, 13 percent said they strongly supported the idea, while 16 percent said they “somewhat support” it.

The survey also found that 64 percent of likely voters oppose “taxpayer funding for transgender medical treatments.” Out of this number, 52 percent strongly opposed the idea, while 12 percent somewhat opposed it. Almost 30 percent expressed support, with 12 percent strongly supporting the idea, and 16 percent somewhat supporting it.

As Breitbart News’s Neil Munro has previously reported, the Republican Party has launched a series of television ads that showcase Democrat support for transgenderism and men participating in women’s sports, leading the Republican Party to earn back “crucial support” from female voters:

The popular theme is helping Republicans win back crucial support from women voters. “One of the things you see in the focus groups is the moms get really visibly angry on this issue,” Jim McLaughlin, a GOP pollster told the New York Times. “It’s a fairness issue — They don’t want their daughters to lose a [sports] scholarship, and they don’t want them to get hurt.”

A similar poll conducted by The Center Square between October 2-4, 2024, found that out of 2,560 registered voters surveyed, 59 percent opposed minors receiving transgender-related medical procedures or treatments.