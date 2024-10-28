Wisconsin Sheriff Warns ‘We Are Screwed’ if Trump Does Not Win

President Joe Biden’s border crisis will do more harm to Americans if Kamala Harris wins the election, Wisconsin Sheriff Dale Schmidt testified before a Wisconsin state House committee.

“If Trump doesn’t win this election, we are screwed,” Dodge County sheriff Schmidt told the Wisconsin House Judiciary Committee last week.

“In my 24 years of working in law enforcement, I have never seen this type of criminal element from outside of our borders in our home state of Wisconsin,” he added.

Schmidt testified last week and said that his county is facing a growing threat from Mexican drug traffickers who are emboldened by Joe Biden’s border crisis and that if Kamala Harris takes the White House, things will just get worse.

“I’m fearful for my family. I’m fearful for the family of those that serve with me,” the rural sheriff said of the rise in threat from the cartels.

Schmidt added that other members of law enforcement are also having similar experiences in their jurisdictions with unlicensed drivers endangering citizens and drug offenses.

“I would love to put up a border around Dodge County or around the state of Wisconsin but we need the federal government to do that at our southern border,” he said.

The sheriff also thanked Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson for attending the hearing. But he also wondered why Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin was not in attendance.

Also in attendance was Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney who pointed out that drug seizures on Wisconsin’s roadways have been “soaring like we have never seen before,” according to Wisconsin Law Journal.

“Sadly, as a district attorney, I’ve sat across from too many parents that have buried their child, and those conversations are never easy when we’re actually able to file a criminal case,” Toney said. The DA also lamented that families of victims “have to come back to court day after day, month after month, sometimes year after year to relive that trauma.”

“And these are all families that don’t get to say, ‘I love you’ to somebody that they hold dear, whether it be at Thanksgiving, birthdays, holidays or family events. This is all a direct consequence of the southern border crisis with drugs pouring into our country, and the Fentanyl crisis cannot be underscored enough,” Toney said, noting four people were recently charged in one drug overdose death in the city of Ripon where Vice President Harris recently visited. “And a couple of them are juveniles that were charged in a homicide in relation to the delivery of drugs,” he said.

Toney also said that the state is drowning in the costs of illegals.

“When we have more illegal immigrants that are being prosecuted for crime, sometimes our jails operate at thin margins and counties are having to look at building new jails, not solely because of that, but that’s part of the issue. And we’re looking at that in Fond du Lac County … looking at well over $100 million to build a jail, and those are real costs to taxpayers in our community,” Toney explained.

Sheriff Schmidt agreed.

“Now our state prison system has to deal with … because they didn’t do their job in the first (place),” Schmidt told Fox News. And he blamed the Biden-Harris administration for the situation, adding, “Who sits at the top of the U.S. Government impacts communities at a local level, and you’re witnessing that firsthand.”

