Trump Tariffs: Stock Market Swings Send Cable Business Channel Ratings Soaring

The current market swings has sent a surge of viewers to the cable business networks, ratings data shows.

Ratings for both CNBC and Fox Business have jumped during the economic uncertainty, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ratings data shows that CNBC averaged 293,000 viewers from 9:30 to 4 p.m., a 36 percent jump over the past four weeks. Also, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the network earned 250,000, a 40 percent hike over the last few weeks, the paper added.

Fox Business Network also gained viewers this week, bringing in 234,000 viewers during the 9 to 4 p.m. hours. From Wednesday to last Friday, the network was up 15 percent from its average in March. Kudlow gained 22 percent versus last week and averaged 251,000 viewers.

CNBC also brought in more viewers in the key demographic of adults ages 25-45.

Viewers have been glued to their screens as the markets seesaw back and forth as top figures in the business sector appear to analyze the markets since the April 2 announcement of the Trump administration’s tariff plans, according to the New York Times.

Indeed, the markets churned so quickly, that CNBC anchor Kelly Evans said live on the air that, “Our charts can’t even keep up with how quickly these numerical moves are happening.”

