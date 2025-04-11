Carville: Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote ‘Totally Unnecessary’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” that the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, was “totally unnecessary.”

Carville said, “Well, let’s start with a massively unnecessary idea. There has been study after study, and I mean a lot of studies and good studies, that say that the amount of fraud in American elections is almost undetectable. We’ve looked for that, failed. So you ask yourself, if somebody — if an elderly person, doesn’t have a driver’s license or a married person takes a husband’s name, which my wife chose not to, but other people do, that’s people’s own business, well, they can’t produce a thing saying, ‘I’m Jane Smith,’ because the birth certificate is Jane Jones. So there’s all — the other thing is not necessary.”

He added, “Why are we putting another bureaucratic layer to solve a problem that doesn’t exist? Why don’t we solve problems that actually exists, like, say, Medicaid to the states that this budget is utterly destroying? So I just think it’s totally unnecessary. It’s totally grandstanding. It’s doing what a lot of Democrats do, ‘Look at me, I’m so moral, I’m so smart. I’m doing things that don’t affect anybody, but watch me.’ That’s what this is really about.”

