Habba: We’re Investigating Murphy, NJ A.G. Over Instructions Not to Cooperate with ICE

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced that the office is investigating New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin over their instructions not to cooperate with ICE on certain warrants.

Habba said, “[T]he Governor has on his website, currently, dos and don’ts for his local state law enforcement. Those dos and don’ts instruct them not to cooperate with illegal immigrants who have administrative warrants that have been issued by the court, after due process, saying that they are no longer welcome here. They have gone through the court system. They are to be deported. It is instructing them to go against our federal rules, our executive orders.”

She continued, “I want it to be a warning for everybody, that I have instructed my office today to open an investigation into Gov. Murphy, to open an investigation into Attorney General Platkin, who has also instructed the state police not to assist any of our federal — and they list our federal agencies that are under my direction, the FBI, the DEA all of these individuals that are trying to clean up our streets in New Jersey, not to cooperate. That will no longer stand.”

