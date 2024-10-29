‘No Way to Spin It’: Trump Team Responds to Biden Labeling Supporters ‘Garbage’

The Trump campaign condemned President Joe Biden’s belief that supporters of former President Donald Trump are “garbage.”

Biden’s labeling of Trump supporters on Tuesday as “garbage” is equal to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment in 2016.

“Harris, Walz, and Biden have labeled these great Americans as fascists, Nazis, and now, garbage,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national spokesperson.

“There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him. Kamala does not deserve four more years,” she added. “President Trump will be a president for ALL Americans.”

Biden’s comment drew severe backlash from the media and Republicans, but also from the Harris campaign. “Biden is both unpopular and undisciplined,” Harris aides told Axios, distancing themselves from Biden.

“He [Joe Biden] may have done some pretty significant harm to the Harris Campaign,” CNN’s Abby Phillips said on live television.

CNN’s commentator Scott Jennings ripped Democrats. “[Biden], Harris, the Democrat Party, and most of their campaign do believe that half the country is ‘garbage.'”

Chris Cillizza, a former CNN commentator, also said, “Biden’s verbal gaffe (if that’s what it was) is an absolute nightmare for Harris campaign.”

Republicans also slammed Biden.

“This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it,” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) quipped: “He’s talking about the Border Patrol. He’s talking about nurses. He’s talking about teachers. He’s talking about everyday Americans who love their country and want to dream big again … and I hope their campaign is about to apologize for what Joe Biden just said. We are not garbage. We are patriots who love America.”

“Team Kamala thinks all Trump supporters are ‘garbage.’ Alexis Nungaray lost her daughter at the hands of an illegal alien that Kamala Harris allowed into our country. She isn’t garbage, she’s an amazing American whose daughter would be alive today if it wasn’t for Kamala Harris,” Donald Trump Jr. said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.