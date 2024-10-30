Vice President Kamala Harris looks exhausted on the campaign trail, recently unearthed footage shows of the vice president.
The footage undercuts a Harris campaign narrative that tries to frame former President Donald Trump as low energy.
WATCH — Trump on Kamala Down Time: “How the Hell Do You Take Off” This Close to Election Day?:C-SPAN
The video surfaced Wednesday after Harris gave her Tuesday evening closing campaign remarks in Washington, DC, on the National Mall.
“Kamala is exhausted — cracking under the rigors of a presidential campaign after she was installed as a nominee who didn’t earn a single vote. Yikes!” Trump War Room account said.
Many other users also mocked Harris:
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
