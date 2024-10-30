Vice President Kamala Harris looks exhausted on the campaign trail, recently unearthed footage shows of the vice president.

The footage undercuts a Harris campaign narrative that tries to frame former President Donald Trump as low energy.

WATCH — Trump on Kamala Down Time: “How the Hell Do You Take Off” This Close to Election Day?:

C-SPAN

In a video posted by the Trump War Room X account, Harris rested her head against a headrest in what appears to be the Marine Two helicopter and gave a big yawn. Aides to the vice president in the aircraft appeared to be attending to her needs.

The video surfaced Wednesday after Harris gave her Tuesday evening closing campaign remarks in Washington, DC, on the National Mall.

“Kamala is exhausted — cracking under the rigors of a presidential campaign after she was installed as a nominee who didn’t earn a single vote. Yikes!” Trump War Room account said.

Many other users also mocked Harris:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.