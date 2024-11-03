Barack Obama Tries Debunked ‘Very Fine People’ Hoax in Closing Message

Former President Barack Obama resorted to the debunked “very fine people” hoax as he delivered a closing argument on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump did not “sit down for pleasantries with Holocaust deniers”; he invited Kanye West to Mar-a-Lago before West had fully outed himself as a raving antisemite. West then brought Nick Fuentes along, whom Trump did not know.

But that was not the worst falsehood Obama told. The “white supremacist rally” in Charlottesville, Virginia, to which Obama referred was actually a rally for — and against — the preservation of a Confederate statute for historic reasons. It was hijacked by white supremacists, who wee attacked by Antifa thugs, in a melee that saw violence “on all sides,” as Trump put it. Moreover, Trump was referring to non-violent protesters as “very fine people”; he said that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists should be “condemned totally.”

It is impossible that Obama does not know that the “very fine people hoax” has been debunked — over and over and over again. This is simply a lie — one of the worst.

Photo: file