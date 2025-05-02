‘The View’ Sets Warm Welcome First Post-White House Interview With Joe and Jill Biden

ABC’s The View, the Disney-owned broadcast’s top-rated daytime show, is set for a warm welcome for former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, who will appear on the daytime show Thursday. It will be the couple’s first television interview since leaving the White House earlier this year.

The Bidens will join The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro live on Thursday, May 8, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

The ABC show has set a warm welcome for the former first couple, who are reportedly planning to discuss their lives after Biden’s four years in the White House, the one-term president’s “legacy,” and the current political landscape with the co-hosts of The View.

The Biden family choosing The View for their first on-camera interview following the 46th president’s term “is not a surprise,” the Hollywood Reporter noted, citing Biden having been a guest on the show ten times in the past.

In September 2024, Biden also became the first sitting U.S. president to join the show’s co-hosts for a live interview. While former President Barack Obama had also appeared on The View during his presidency in 2010, it was pre-recorded.

Moreover, Biden had also used The View as his first television appearance after announcing his run for president in 2019. He also joined the show’s co-hosts for chats multiple times before that, while serving as Obama’s vice president.

The Bidens’ upcoming interview comes after former Vice President Kamala Harris — who lost to President Donald Trump in an epic landslide that saw the 45th and 47th president win not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the country as well — made her first major speech since the 2024 election, for which she became the Democrat Party’s nominee in place of Biden, who was ousted from his reelection campaign that July, one week after Trump survived a horrific assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

