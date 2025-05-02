Kimmel Makes Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Watch Trump Troll His Weight, Then Grills Him: ‘Why Are You Ordering Five Burgers’

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, the latest crush of the left-wing resistance to President Donald Trump and a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night and found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of jokes about his weight.

Kimmel played video of President Trump mocking Pritzker’s weight, saying: “He’s too busy eating, he wants to eat all the time. ‘Would like a hamburger? How many do you want? Five,’” Trump said, imitating the billionaire Hyatt hotel heir ordering food.

“Well yeah,” Kimmel said, “why are you ordering five burgers?”

“He loves to make fun of people any way he can,” Pritzker nervously replied, adding “Frankly, that’s how you know he’s afraid of you.”

Kimmel, continuing the fat jokes theme, had the governor read a few of his favorite nicknames Kimmel suspects Trump might call him.

“JBLT,” “JB the Hut,” “JB Pritz His Pants,” and “JBackribs.”

Pritzker then offered two of his own nicknames: “J Burger” and “this is my favorite,” he said; “J Beefy.”

“J Beefy is good,” Kimmel chimed in. “But I think if we were to let America vote, I think “JBackribs is going to win it.”

Should he mount a White House bid, Pritzker will have much more than fat jokes (Eat the Rich!) and his appearance to overcome. As Joel Pollak aptly noted: