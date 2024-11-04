Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have something in common: Pop star Katy Perry performed the final act of their campaigns in Philadelphia.

Clinton lost her 2016 presidential election, perhaps foreshadowing Harris’s 2024 presidential bid.

Perry performed several songs, including “Dark Horse,” “Part of Me,” and “Firework.” She also addressed the crowd, touting Harris as her candidate of choice.

“Four years ago, I became a mother,” she said. “Best decision I ever made. Orlando [Bloom] and I, we welcomed our daughter Daisy and she is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris.”

CNN’s Erin Burnett later asked David Plouffe, senior adviser to the Harris campaign, about the similarity between Clinton and Harris and whether it speaks to déjà vu.

“David, you remember eight years ago, in the final days of the election, Hillary Clinton held back star-studded campaign event in the same state,” Burnett prefaced her question:

I just remember Katy Perry was there, of course, because she’s also performing tonight for Harris. So you know, look, she’s a great musical star, but it does bring back memories for some Democrats of celebrating too early and a sense of inevitability, which, of course, turned out not to be the case. Do you understand why Democrats are worried that this could be déjà vu again. Do you sometimes have moments where you have that feeling?

“I’m generally not one that cares about what might have happened in a campaign eight years ago and how it relates to people casting vote today,” Plouffe said, dodging the question:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.