Washington, DC, is gearing up for “Rededicate 250,” which will take place May 17 on the National Mall and is described as a “National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving.”

As America’s semiquincentennial celebration swiftly approaches, the country as a whole is remembering everything God has done since the nation’s inception. The celebration of God’s providence will take place on the National Mall on May 17 and will feature “Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God.”

The day will kick off with fellowship in front of the U.S. Capitol and music throughout the day.

“…Rededicate 250 will be rooted in giving thanks for God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history and asking for his guidance for the next 250,” Freedom 250, the organization leading the way on America’s 250th birthday celebration, said on its website previewing the event.

The event, which is free to all, will feature several notable government and faith leaders, including Reverend Franklin Graham, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and many others:

Faith leaders from across the faith traditions: Bishop Robert Barron, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Reverend Franklin Graham, Pastor Jack Graham, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, Pastor Gary Hamrick, Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, Pastor Jonathan Falwell, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, Eric Metaxas, Cissie Graham Lynch, Abigail Robertson, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, and Pastor Andy Frank.

Christian artist and worship leader Chris Tomlin, who is known for songs such as “How Great Is Our God,” will serve as the headliner for the event.

Freedom 250 also laid out “Three Pillars of the Day,” which includes reflecting on God’s providence, sharing “personal testimonies of God’s healing in our lives and in our land,” and engaging in a “collective expression of gratitude for 250 years of freedom — and a unified moment of rededication asking for God’s blessing, guidance, and grace for the next 250.”

Notably, Breitbart News is holding a policy event with Ambassador Monica Crowley, which will be focused on her work leading the historic Freedom 250 celebration on Wednesday, May 6. She serves as the principal media representative for America250.

“I am thrilled and excited to participate in the May 6 event with Breitbart News, the ideal news organization to ‘Celebrate American Greatness,’” Crowley said in a statement ahead of the event. “I look forward to discussing all of the incredible things we have planned to celebrate Freedom 250 and the extraordinary history, dynamic present, and exciting future of our exceptional country.”