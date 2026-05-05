Several top officials in the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. are facing termination regarding an investigation “into the manipulation of crime data,” according to a recent report.

“Three officials familiar with the situation” confirmed to the Washington Post that “multiple high-ranking” officials within the MPD were given “papers saying the department intends to fire them.”

The officials, who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet that “at least some of the proposed terminations” are related to the investigation.

In a press release on Tuesday from the D.C. Police Union, the union that represents 3,000 active MPD police officers, welcomed the department’s “decision to serve termination papers to multiple high-ranking command staff officials.”

“The DC Police Union, representing 3,000 active officers of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), today welcomes the Metropolitan Police Department’s decision to serve termination papers to multiple high-ranking command staff officials,” the press release said. “These actions, tied directly to the department’s completed Internal Affairs investigation into the deliberate manipulation of crime data, mark a long-overdue step toward justice and the restoration of integrity with MPD.”

The union noted that in a press release from December 15, 2025, they had been “alone in condemning the systemic pattern of crime data manipulation under former Chief Pamela Smith.”

An MPD spokesperson also revealed that MPD’s Assistant Chief LaShay Makal and MPD’s Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy were “placed on administrative leave,” Fox5DC News reported. Makal and Shay are reported to be “among those facing potential discipline in the crime-statistics investigation.”