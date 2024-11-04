Trump: ‘We’re on the Two-Yard Line’ ‘But We Have to Turn Out and Vote’

Former President Donald Trump urged voters to get out and vote during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, saying victory is within reach.

Beginning his remarks in Reading, Trump likened his campaign to a football team moving in for a touchdown, just yards from the opponent’s goal line.

“We’re on the two-yard line, not the five-yard line. Two days ago, we were at the five. Now we’re at the two, but we have to turn out and vote tomorrow. We’re gonna vote, vote, vote,” Trump said.

Trump went on to emphasize that he and tens of millions of Americans have been waiting for this opportunity since 2020, and they must capitalize on it.

“Think of this though: we’re just one day away. Oh, we’ve been waiting for this. I’ve been waiting four years for this, and so have you,” Trump said. “We’ve all been waiting four years. One day. You gotta show up. I don’t want any money. I don’t want anything. Just show up and bring your vote.”

He also said, “If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ball of wax; it’s over.”

If Trump wins Pennsylvania, he would only need North Carolina and Georgia to reach precisely 270 electoral votes and win the White House. He has a number of other roads to victory as well, including without Pennsylvania. Conversely, it gets very tough for Harris to win without the Keystone State.

Republican early voting turnout in Pennsylvania is up substantially compared to 2020, while Democrat turnout is down significantly.

Democrats’ early vote firewall in Pennsylvania is considerably smaller compared to 2020, as Democrats’ early vote returns are down 9.2 percent as of Monday morning, according to Florida Voice News Assistant News Director Eric Daughtry.

In 2020, Democrats had a 1.1 million-vote advantage at this point in the early vote margin, but they had an advantage of less than half of that on Monday morning, 409,904.

Journalist Mark Halperin told War Room’s Steve Bannon on Sunday night that if Democrats fail to bring their early vote lead above half a million, it will be hard for Harris to prevail in Pennsylvania, though it is possible if Democrat Election Day turnout is high.

Republicans are still depending on strong election day turnout to overcome Democrats’ early vote lead, though it is much weaker than it was in 2020.